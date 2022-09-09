9mobile partners FCT education secretariat to host essay competition for sec schools

Riding on UNESCO’s International Literacy Day which is marked on September 8 annually, Nigeria’s telecom provider and youth-friendly brand, 9mobile, has announced the introduction of an essay competition for senior secondary school students in Nigeria beginning with the FCT.

The telco announced the competition at a media conference to kick off the call for entries Thursday.

Speaking on the rationale behind the initiative, the executive director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, represented by the PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, reiterated the company’s commitment in contributing and strengthening the education sector in the country.

“At 9mobile, we understand that young people are the bedrock of change, and it is imperative to support them when it comes to cultivating values that promote environmental sustainability. These values will shape their behaviour and help to change society for the better,” Amanfo said.

She said this year’s essay competition is exclusive to senior secondary school students in FCT, Abuja, in collaboration with the FCT Education Secretariat.

“In coming up with this initiative, we have carefully constituted a team of a reputable panel of judges with impeccable track record and qualifications who have designed judging criteria to evaluate entries such that only the best emerges as overall winner.”

Amanfo said the competition, which has as its theme, ‘How is overpopulation becoming a global pandemic to the environment?’ would focus on the environment and sustainability awareness.

The Director of Admin & Finance, Education Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Malam Leramoh Abdulrazaq, on behalf of the Secretary for Education, Sani Dahir El-katuzu, lauded 9mobile for the well-thought-out initiative and expressed the willingness to collaborate and provide the necessary support to ensure the success of the competition in FCT.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

