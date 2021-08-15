9mobile reaffirms support for youth, advocates more tech adoption

9mobile has restated its support for youth entrepreneurship and innovation, urging Nigerian youths to take advantage of the incredible opportunities that technology offers to optimize their businesses and professional endeavors.

The telecom company stated this during a virtual session, titled “Driving Youth Innovation in Business through Technology”, organized by 9mobile to mark this year’s International Youth Day.

The session which was facilitated on Instagram Live by popular business coach, Tricia Olufemi-Olumide (Tricia Biz) and social entrepreneur, Olusola Amusan, attracted several young participants who joined in to learn more on how they can leverage technology and innovation to drive business efficiency.

Defining innovation, Tricia Biz noted that innovation doesn’t necessarily mean inventing something new or that has never been done before, but simply about improvement. ‘It is improving your current business to achieve your goals & objectives, grow your income, reach more people and impact more people.’

While speaking further on business model and process innovation, Tricia encouraged businesses to consider and explore the subscription-based market model which has tripled in recent times.

“There is no better way to grow your business than to take advantage of the subscription market to get your product on repeat order. The subscription market has grown tremendously especially with COVID-19. Just finding an innovative way to make your existing customers to become paying subscribers can make that difference in your numbers,” she said.