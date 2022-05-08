9th NASS  Unique from others – Lawan 

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, declared Saturday in Lagos that the Ninth National Assembly stands out from the previous ones.

Lawan who stated this while receiving the Political Icon of the year award from the Sun Newspaper said the uniqueness of the 9th National Assembly lies in it’s ability to conquer most complex and critical legislations that had either defied passage or assent.

He said: “I am sure the award has been given to me because I have been in the Legislature or in the National Assembly for more than two decades and that is to say that the Legislature has been recognised at this stage.

“I’m so pleased and delighted that the Sun Newspapers are able to sieve through and see what the other arm of government, the Legislature, is doing because more often than not, the Legislature does not receive the kind of attention that it deserves from the citizens.

“For us in the Ninth National Assembly, we believe that service to our fatherland, service to our people, service to different Senatorial Districts and Federal constituencies is paramount and there is nothing more than that.

“Thank God in less than three years, the Ninth National Assembly has done tremendously well in the area of important, critical and crucial legislations for national development.

“The Ninth National Assembly stands out in one way. He stands out in the way of conquering the most difficult legislations that defied passage and where they were passed, defied assent.

“I have dedicated this award to previous presiding officers since Nigeria started as a democracy because whatever we have achieved in the Ninth National Assembly, there must have been some foundation set by others before we came on board.

“Let me say that I have learnt a lot from one very outstanding presiding officer and his name is Senator David Mark who was Senate President for two terms – the sixth and the seventh Assemblies.

“And of course the 13th President of the Senate, my brother and my friend(Senator Bukola Saraki) who was here(for this occasion) before he left. I worked with him as a Senate Leader. He made contributions too like previous President of the Senate did.”

Lawan also applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his cooperation with the current National Assembly to get things done.

“Let me also pay tribute to President Muhammadu Buhari because for us in the Ninth Assembly, if not because we have the buy-in of the President, to ensure that the Legislature works very cordially with the executive arm of government, all the legislations wouldn’t have been assented to.

“And this President assented to more bills than all the previous Presidents since the fourth Republic started.

“Therefore we believe that the Legislature and the executive arm of government must always work together.

“They can disagree but not to cause friction to such an extent that citizens will not receive the services from government.” he added.

He thanked the founder of the Sun Newspapers who is the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC Abia North).

Distinguished Senators in the company of the Senate President at the Saturday night event included: Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, Senator Barau Jibrin, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, Senator Bello Mandiya, Senator Yakubu Oseni, former Yobe State Senator Mohammed Hassan and his Chief of Staff, Dr. Babagana M. Aji.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

