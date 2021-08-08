A call on young northerners



I thank you for the contribution you are making in changing the negative realities of socio-economic, political and religious well-being of our region and country at large. Obviously, this is a welcome development to our great region. Although It is not an easy task to see young people articulating meaningful thoughts, yet pinpointing ‘pros and cons’ in aspect of development.



Nevertheless, with respect to what I realised as impact, I want to contribute my quota in calling our attention about the importance of recognising moral, ethical and aesthetic reflection of our regional, social and religious values during engagement in social media and reality. It is disheartening to see some of our write ups that are clearly encouraging tribalism (ethnic), sectionalism (religious) and regionalism (political).



Some of us misuse, abuse and confuse themselves on social media. These actions say about our orientation. It is very dangerous for anyone to write something that is not logical, verifiable and constructive. Now, majority of us are victims of social media ‘misutilisation’.

Notwithstanding, social media impacts in changing the direction of so many things across the world, especially on governance and matters concerning religion. It also serves as a weapon (double-edged sword) of distraction to so many young people; especially students and young activists in Nigeria. Instead of young people to act, react and reflect positively, the action of some unscrupulous elements in the same platform encourages them to act negatively and portray unusual character that is contrary to our beliefs in Islam and Christianity. Of course, this bad behaviour largely contributes to disunity, inequality and intolerance among people across social, political and religious divide in Nigeria. It also serves as distrust to knowledge and leadership. This is very unfortunate to witness in our generation!

Instructively, the number one value of northern people is respect, it is inherited due to constant moral orientation in the region. In those days, insulting anyone was considered uncultured, immoral and irreligious; it was always considered as ethno-centric. Unfortunately, social media is slowly changing the originality of our moral upbringing and unity. This is not acceptable!



Please, do not attack anyone because of religion, tribe, region or political differences. Instead, attack negative ideas. The best way to react to someone’s cluelessness on social media is to keep mute and remain silent, this is the best reply to a fool.

Khalid Yusuf Tebo [email protected]