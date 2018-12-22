A Christmas like no other

This year’s Christmas season is already here, just 48 hours away. Christians all over the world are in festive mood. Many will travel far and near to mark the occasion with their loved ones, reminiscent of the exodus of the Israelites from the land of Egypt. The only difference is that unlike the Israelites who went away on a one-way ticket, our own Christmas migrants would return to their Egypt after the New Year.

Residential and business premises are being festooned with all manner of decors. Christmas banners are struggling for space with political posters, billboards and other promotional materials.

Despite the cash crunch that everyone is grumbling about, mass Christmas shopping have been going on in markets, shopping malls, etc., while hampers are flying all over the place like birds in the sky.

Chickens, turkeys, goats, bushmeat, among other chewables are receiving attention in many homes. Rice in bags and mudus are being ferried around. Tailors and fashion designers are keeping vigils in their shops sewing dresses for their customers. Everyone is looking forward to the Christmas Day, most especially the kids who can’t wait to parade their new dresses, shoes, hats and other Christmas paraphernalia.

Very soon, knockouts (nothing to do with a boxing contest) will begin to explode in the neighbourhoods despite the ban on such detonations.

Christmas has always been fun for the kids. When I was growing up, Christmas afforded us the opportunity to eat rice and chicken aplenty. And they were very affordable. The chewables were usually flushed down with assorted soft drinks. It was a season that rice and chicken were given out and received in the spirit of Christmas.

Non-Christians were also carried along. This consumption of rice and chicken occurred once in a year. But things have changed now. These special treats that were meant for Christmas are now consumed on daily basis, thus making everyday a Christmas.

Today, clothes, shoes, name them, that were exclusively reserved for Christmas, are provided for the kids on regular basis, thus killing the excitement that comes with Christmas.

As kids, our parents competed with others in providing us with new clothes, shoes, dark goggles, caps, hats, counterfeit wristwatches, balloons and all manner of fireworks enough to last us till the New Year during which we would turn the neighbourhood into a battle ground, using knockouts.

I still remember how my mother would festoon our sitting room and the façade with Christmas decors such as lighting that blinked like trafficators.

However, there was one Christmas Day I will never forget while holidaying in a community called Inisa in the present-day Osun state. I was hovering around 15. There was this dog named Tanimola – meaning who knows tomorrow? Do you?

Tanimola was a veteran of many hunting expeditions. Having heard of the several exploits by the veteran, I asked my maternal uncle who owned the dog to allow me to recruit the dog into my gang of kid hunters. He obliged me. As an experienced hunting dog, Tanimola deployed its skills to our advantage and we recorded unparalleled successes.

We made some cool cash during the holidays. Buka owners were lining up for supplies. We also received kudos from the home fronts as pots of soups were always replete with bushmeat. At the end of every vacation, I would return to school and be qualified to be referred to as “omo baba olowo” – meaning the son of a rich man. This was because I was always buoyant until the end of the term.

One intriguing thing about my gang was that we never returned home empty handed after every expedition. Besides, being the head hunter, my gang members believed I had magic fingers which attracted the animals to our traps set by me as well as our path. My members often wondered why they never made good hauls whenever I was not around to lead the gang. I told them it was because the animals loved me. They almost laughed their lungs out. In fact, the youngest among us named Jelili was so consumed with laughter that he nearly passed out. We then nicknamed him Jackass… Jelili the Laughing Jackass! And the moniker stuck to him for years.

Tanimola always grew in size whenever I was on vacation. The dog became so fond of me that at night, it made my doorstep its sleeping place, thus appointing itself as my chief security officer (CSO). On the said Christmas Day, I set out to go to the church. Unknown to me, Tanimola followed me rather furtively from a distance.

As I emerged in the church premises with Tanimola in tow, some worshippers raised an alarm and wondered if the church had gone to the dogs at Christmas. Their alarm caught my attention. I swung around and sighted Tanimola trotting confidently along. Our eyes locked as it froze in its tracks at a close distance, wagging its tail rather slowly. I ordered it to get out of my face. At first, it collapsed on its belly, still wagging its tail and whining. Then, I stamped my foot on the ground. It sprang back to its feet as I screamed: “Do you think we are here to hunt for lost souls?” On that note, it raced out of my sight. It was, indeed, a Christmas like no other.

And here is wishing all my Christian brothers and sisters out there a Merry Christmas in advance. May we celebrate many more of the season in years to come. Amen.

