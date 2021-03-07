A cross-section of participants at the POWA programme in Kaduna at the weekend.

Uba Sani donates N2m to ex-servicemen’s widows, pledges POWA access to FG support funds

Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central), who was a special guest at the annual empowerment programme of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) held in Kaduna at the weekend, said he was excited by its remarkable service in the promotion and protection of the welfare of widows and orphans of departed police officers and men.

The lawmaker, while promising to integrate POWA members into the federal government’s Social Invesment Programmes, also donated N2 million to the association.

At the event organised to review POWA’s activities, fashion new strategies and distribute relief materials to widows and orphans, Uba Sani said POWA is now a well respected voice in Nigeria and is setting higher goals for itself.

“POWA is breaking new grounds due to the exemplary leadership of the National Chairperson, Hajiya Aisha U.M. Muri. She deserves our total support as she strives to better the lots of widows and orphans of our fallen police officers and men,” he said.

The senator reiterated his promise to engage and work with other members of the National Assembly on issues concerning the settlement of entitlements of deceased police officers and men in order to ease the suffering of their families.

“We shall also fast-track bills that will enhance the welfare of serving police officers and men and take care of eventualities or unforseen circumstances,” he said.



He also assured POWA that the Uba Sani Foundation will partner with its national body, and in particular the Kaduna state chapter, in order to develop the financial skills of their members and put them in good stead to access the social investment programmes of the federal government.

Uba Sani’s donation of N2 million was to assist the Kaduna state chapter of POWA in the execution of its 2021 programmes.

Related

No tags for this post.