A first lady’s rare complementary role in Kebbi

Hajiya Aisha Bagudu is one among her equals in her human-centric programmes in Kebbi state. KABIRU DOGONDAJI reports that as a result of this, she has become an icon among other first ladies in the north.

There is no doubt in the saying that behind every successful man, there is a woman. This is the story behind the success of Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state which cannot be complete without the mention of the first lady, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu, who worked round the clock to assist her husband especially in the area of humanitarian gesture.

For just a little over five years now since her husband was overwhelmingly voted by Kebbi state electorates to steer the affairs of the state that turned him victor in two elections, Hajiya Aisha as she is popularly known has been putting in her best to add glamour to the leadership in the state as she strives to improve the living conditions of the women folk who were initially being sidelined in the affairs of the state.

She made concerted efforts through her good office to make life better for both the rural and urban women by introducing self-reliant programmes geared towards improving their living standard.

How her foundation has transformed lives

The areas of special needs she quickly dwelt on and gave serious attention to was in the area of economic sustainability whereby a full-time time training was introduced under her NGO, MALPAI Foundation, that trains women both in puddah and the unmarried on knitting, sewing, pomade making, bedskirt and room air freshener making as the first phase of the project while the second phase consists of cassava (gari) and rice processing that has so far trained well over 8,000 women in the state and in turn the trainees has also trained over 300,000 apprentices in their respective localities across the 21 local government areas of the state.

This gesture, according to investigation, has made several women millionaires and their products are currently marketed in both international and local markets. For instance, before the COVID-19 pandemic, people from the neighbouring Niger and Benin Republics trooped into the state to make bulk purchases of such products that are cheaper and qualitative. In fact, motrainst women who acquired the training had made several commendations to MALPAI Foundation for transforming the life of their entire households, saying they are currently out of poverty level.

Assisting the orphans

Another catchment area of MALPAI Foundation is the special intervention towards improving the living standard of the orphans and less- previllaged ones whom the foundation has given a sense of belonging to. For example children from the orphanage home were given the opportunity to enroll right from primary, secondary and up to university levels and when they attain marriageable age, the foundation solely takes charge of the responsibility.

The first lady didn’t stop at that when she also steps in to lessen the effect of Fulani/ farmers feuds by paying visits to Ruga settlements in order to preach the gospel of peace and unity among the two factions.

This crusade staged by her Excellency has made a tremendous impact towards sustaining peaceful coexistence in the state. The bold step, according to feelers, has gone a long way in making the state to maintain its position as the most peaceful in the country. Interestingly too, all the promises she made during her visits to Ruga settlements that range from potable drinking water, renovation of blocks of classrooms for nomadic schools, human and veterinary clinics and accessible feeder roads were all provided in various settlements.

Hajiya Aisha remains a role model and occupies a position in the history of kebbi state that since its creation in 1993, no first lady had set such a record with emphasis on humanitarian gesture which is why some first ladies of northern extraction paid a number of visits to the state to borrow a leaf from her developmental programmes and initiatives.

Beneficiaries laud her

Some beneficiaries of her laudable programmes who spoke to Blueprint said they ever remain grateful to the first lady, her husband, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who made life easier for them. Hajiya Hauwa’u Adamu has this to say: “I want to tell you that apart from being accessible to us such that anytime we can walk in and see her, she equally gives us opportunities to say our minds individually. She is just so good as well generous,” she said.

She disclosed that a considerable number of beneficiaries of MALPAI Foundation have through the programmes sponsored their children to tertiary institutions, while some had successfully married them out. In other situations, mothers had sponsored themselves for pilgrimage and lesser hajj to Mecca. “Frankly speaking, we the beneficiaries of Her Excellency’s programs are short of words, but say thank you. We would continue to support the government to succeed for the progress of our dear state and the country at large,” Hauwa’u declared.

Similarly, the Ardo of Mashekari Ruga settlement in Bagudo local government area, Malam Boyi Jauro, said many Fulani people have decided to remain home and quit the habit of wandering in search of pasture as the state government has plan to provide silage and hay podders for concentrated Fulanis settlements.

“So, instead of risking our lives going to places and with the government coming in to assist us with podder, some of our people have pledged to remain here to avoid going through troubled areas.”

Recently, the foundation launched the sales of opal (Dusa) and animal lick salts which was deliberately sold at subsidised rates to enable cattle rearers afford them.

In an interactive session with newsmen recently where she showcased some activities run by her NGO, Hajiya Bagudu noted that MALPAI Foundation had for the past 17 years been rendering humanitarian assistance to the less-privileged and would continue to do that until the end of time. She said that her doors are always opened to welcome any group or association that wants to partner with the NGO with the aim of moving the state and the country at large forward.