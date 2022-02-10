Akwa Ibom 2023: APC leaders ask Akpanudoedehe to join governorship race



Ahead of 2023 governorhip election in Akwa Ibom state, prominent and critical stakeholders in the state have called on the Secretary of Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee(CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator John James Akpanudordehe to join the race for the office of governor.

A communique issued to newsmen Thursday in Abuja, by the stakeholders after a crucial meeting of APC prominent leaders of the state in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

The communique signed by over forty elder statesmen from the state noted that Akpanudoedehe has what it takes to win election for APC in the state during the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Among the leaders in attendance at the meeting include; Atuekong Don Etiebet, former Petroleum Minister, former National Chairman ANPP and member Board of Trustee & National Caucus of APC, Obong Nsima Ekere, former deputy governor, former MD NDDC and APC governorship candidate 2019, Obong Umana Okon Umana – M/D Oil & Gas Free Zone and forrmer APC governorship candidate in 2015, Chief Ekong Etuk – One time SDP governorship candidate and elder statesman, Archbishop Samuel Akpan, former governorship candidate 2015 & political adviser, among others.

According to the communique, Atuekong Don Etiebet moved the motion for stakeholders to summon Senator Akpanudoedehe to join the governorship race and was seconded by Archbishop Samuel Akpan, a former governorship candidate in 2015 and Political Adviser in the state.

The meeting noted and extolled Akpanudoedehe’s sound educational qualification and knowledge of the political environment, enviable track record in public service, political party administration, vast experience in business, local government administration and exposure to national politics as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

They also advanced that his love for humanity and service to the people, relentless energy to mobilize the people, as well as his “capacity to interact with the grassroots put him forward as one with the greatest potential that can win the election for the party in Akwa Ibom state.

“After exhaustive deliberation, the motion was overwhelmingly passed with a notation for the resolution taken by a credible collection of Akwa Ibom APC stakeholders to be conveyed to the Distinguished Senator.”

The meeting also reviewed various issues of national interest and commended President Muhammadu Buhari, ‘s efforts at managing the country’s, economy and the war against corruption.

The group passed a vote of confidence on the President for the strides he has recorded in securing the nation from insurgency and banditry, reviving the economy, promoting a return to agriculture and ensuring food sufficiency and vast improvements in our national infrastructure.

The meeting also commended the “National Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) H.E. Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe state for the able and effective manner he has piloted the affairs of the party and fulfilled the core mandate of its assignment which is to convene the National convention now scheduled to hold on the 26th of February 2022.

“The meeting commended and appreciated our son, Pastor Senator John James Akpanudoedehe (Ph.D) for his tenacity to hold-forth and strong his duty and responsibility as the National Secretary of our great Party; enduring the pressures on all sides to ensure the entrenchment of 34 out of the 36 APC State Executive Committees in the country.”

Meanwhile, a group under the aiges of Akwa Ibom Progressives League (APL) has petitioned the national secretariat of the APC, accusing former governor of Akwa Ibom Godswill Akpabio of brutality as a sitting.

The petition signed by the APL convener Hon. Sunday Etim, said Akpabio’s defection to the APC was not done voluntarily “but was occasioned by fear of retribution as well as loss of political relevance, after former President Goodluck Jonathan’s election loss.

“He also decamped into the APC all alone, without his supporters who may have felt he had lost the appeal of a leader, and preferred to stay back in the PDP.”