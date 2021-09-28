Akwa Ibom: APC Elders Forum vows to save party from implosion

The Akwa Ibom state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated Elders Forum.

The party charged the forum to resolve all crisis confronting the party in the state.

The inauguration which took place on Monday in Uyo, had Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio as leader, former military governor of Ogun and Rivers states, Group Captain Sam Ewang (retd), as state chairman.

Speaking at the event, a former Commissioner for Works in the state, Mr. Don Etim, who chaired the event, said the need to boost the fortunes of the party necessitated the creation of the forum.

He said the forum would serve as a veritable mobilization force within the ranks of elders of the party.

Appreciating the stakeholders for their contributions to the party’s growth over the years, Etim urged them to brace up for more responsibilities and demands as APC prepares for the 2023 general elections in the state.

On his part, Senator Akpabio, represented by a former Deputy Governor of the state, Noble Lady Valerie Ebeh, implored all members of the forum to be united in pursuing the common good of the party.

He said, “For APC is waxing stronger by the day, we have to work in unity. It is our collective wish that this party succeeds beyond this, so let us embrace the task of only promoting the interest of party at all times.”

In his acceptance speech, Group captain Ewang (retd.) thanked God for the success of the inauguration, revealing that it occurred after months of wide consultation with the party.

Ewang, a member of the state caucus of the party, also revealed that the forum has the blessing of leaders of the party, and announced that the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, failed to attend the inauguration after missing his Uyo bound flight.

He advised members of the forum and party to shun rancour and steer the APC boat irrespective of divergent personal interests ahead of 2023.

He promised to perform meritoriously in his new capacity.

Inaugurated alongside Ewang were: Rt. Hon. Prince Akpabio Ukpa, Deputy State Chairman; Dr Chris Akpan, State Secretary; Obonganwan Geraldine Etuk, State Women Coordinator; Barr. Chris Okorie, State Legal Adviser; 3 State Vice Chairmen, 3 State Deputy Secretaries, 10 Advisers.