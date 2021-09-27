A/Ibom APC vows to save party from implosion

Akwa Ibom state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the Elders Forum with responsibility to safe the party from crisis confronting the party.

The inauguration which took place Monday in Uyo, has Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as leader and former military governor of Ogun and Rivers states, Group Captain Sam Ewang (rtd) as state chairman.

Speaking at the event, a former Commissioner for Works, Mr. Don Etim, who chaired the event, said the need to boost the fortunes of the party necessitated the creation of the forum.

He said the forum would serve as a veritable mobilisation force within the ranks of elders of the party.

Appreciating the stakeholders for their contributions to the party’s growth over the years, Etim urged them to brace up for more responsibilities and demands as APC prepares for the 2023 general elections in the state.

On his part, Senator Akpabio, represented by a former deputy governor of the state, Noble Lady Valerie Ebeh, implored all members of the forum to be united in pursuing the common good of the party.

He said: “For APC is waxing stronger by the day, we have to work in unity. It is our collective wish that this party succeeds beyond this. So, let us embrace the task of only promoting the interest of party at all times.”

In his acceptance speech, state chairman of the forum, Group Captain Sam Ewang (Rtd.) thanked God for the success of the inauguration, stating that it occurred after months of wide consultation with the party.

Ewang, a member of the state caucus of the party, also stated that the forum has the blessing of leaders of the party. He announced that the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, failed to attend the inauguration after missing his Uyo bound flight.

