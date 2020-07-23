A/Ibom commissioner donates water projects to rural communities

Akwa Ibom state Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum Resources, Barr. Ekong Sampson has built and commissioned four portable water projects to four rural communities in Mkpat Enin local government area of the state.

This, he said, was a part of his contributions to help curb the community transmission of the coronavirus pandemic still ravaging the world.

Speaking with newsmen at Ikot Akpa Ekop village in Mkpat Enin local government area, Thursday, Sampson disclosed that the water projects were also to bring succour to the people as it will fast track drinkable water in the communities.

The projects which were strategically sited close to school and market squares were to help local dwellers maintain proper hygiene through regular hand washing to limit the spread of the virus.

The commissioner urged the rural dwellers to observe all the laid down protocols established by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), adding that the pandemic is real.

He lamented the lack of federal government present, particularly in Ikot Akpa Ekop village where oil was first discovered in Nigeria in 1952 and is still deposited there.

Sampson, who commended the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet, thanked the elders and the youths of the communities for maintaining peace in the area.

“We must all fight COVID-19 which is now on community transmission.

“This intervention project that you have today, is to enable you keep up with good hygiene practice by washing your hands regularly.

“I implore you to maintain and monitor this project as it is now belongs to you, ensure that nothing happens to this project.

“I urge you all to maintain social distancing and observe all the measures established by the NCDC,” he added.