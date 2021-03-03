A/Ibom: CSO demands release of detained widow, son

A civil social organisation, COMMPART Foundation for Justice and Peace Building (cfjpb) has written to Akwa Ibom state Commissioner of Police, Mr Andrew Amiengheme, demanding the unconditional release from detention of one Mrs. Naomi Ebong, a widow and her son, Kufre Ebong, accused of killing one Mr. Aniekan Udoh.

The executive director of the organisation, Mr

Saviour Akpan, in the letter dated February 26 and sent to the CP on March 1, 2021, stated that the duo were detained in police custody since February 10, 2021 and should have been either released on bail to a reliable surety pending conclusion of investigation, or charged to court.

Akpan in the letter made available to newsmen Tuesday in Uyo, stated that his organisation though frowns at the sudden death of Aniekan Udoh, but believes that the Police could unravel the unknown cause of death through autopsy, and the Corona inquest provided in the extant laws instead of keeping the accused persons to languish in its custody.

He said, “This prolonged incarceration not only violate the due process rights of an accused person as enshrined in our extant laws, but is capable of derailing public confidence on the justice system which every well-meaning Nigerians and organisations are working tirelessly to redeem.

“It is a truism that the police can detain suspects pending conclusion of investigation.

“But in this case scenario, since the arrest was not done on the same date the incident happened , it is the believe that investigation must have been carried out before the arrest and as such arraignment of the suspects should not have delayed longer than 48 hours as stipulated by law.

“We hereby demand for the unconditional release of Mrs. Naomi Ebong and her son, Kufre Ebong, to a reliable surety pending investigation. And in this case, we recommend the family head of Ekpuk where she is married to in Obio Akpa in the person of Chief Israel Asuquo, who can be reached directly on his mobile phone.

Akpan further stated that the prolonged incarceration of the accused persons disregards the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2015 which promotes efficient management of criminal justice institutions, speedy dispensation of justice and protects the rights of both defendants and victims

