A/Ibom: Man to die by hanging for hacking father to death

Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Ikot Ekpene and presided over by Justice Augustine Odokwo Monday sentenced a 31-year-old man, Edidiong Pius Ototi, to death for killing his father, late Mr. Pius David Ototi, whom he accused of being a wizard.

Justice Odokwo found Ototi guilty of murder, which is punishable by death, under section 326 (1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Akwa Ibom State 2000.

He held that Ototi be hanged by the neck until he dies, praying God to have mercy upon his soul.

Odokwo said the prosecution team from the Ministry of Justice has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed the offense.

Edidiong Ototi, a native of Ikot Akwa in Obot Akara local government area, had admitted in his confessional statement at the Police headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, that he killed his father and buried him inside a pit toilet on 18th November, 2018.

Justice Odokwo, in a one-hour judgment said, Ototi had no right under the law to take the life of his 60-year-old father, whom he accused of being responsible for the untimely death of his two grandchildren.

The accused, had before his sentence, turned to a Pastor in the courtroom, quoting Bible portions, begging the judge to forgive him and temper justice with mercy.