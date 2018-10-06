Pay ground rent or forfeit property – Ebonyi govt warns land owners
Ebonyi state Government Friday warned every land owners who are yet to pay their ground rent from the year 2000 to do so or risk revocation of the land. The ...
2023: Naval Chief warns personnel against partisan politics
The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, has warned personnel of the Nigerian Navy from engaging in partisan politics, saying anyone found wanting would be ...
Few days after marriage crash, Oscars invites popular actress, Funke Akindele-Bello
The Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, has invited Nigeria's movie star, Funke Akindele-Bello, to join The Academy class of 2022. The Academy announced Akindele-Bello as one of the ...
NSCDC Female Squad engages in community services at Utako market Abuja
In commemoration of her one year commissioning, the NSCDC Female Squad in her creativeness employed the non-kenetic approach to security of lives and properties by reaching out to the civil ...
Osun: Police arrests INEC supervisor, other, over manipulation in PVC distribution
Osun State Police Command, on Saturday, said it apprehended a corps member, a supervisor working with the Independent National Electoral Commission, and one other over manipulation of ongoing distribution of ...
Open letter to Tinubu over Muslim-Muslim ticket, by George Onmonya Daniel
Dear Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I hope this message meets you in your sick bed in France. I wish you well. I am writing to ask you to not be ...
Ondo: Scores of kidnapped children allegedly found in Church underground
Scores of children were allegedly found in an underground apartment of a church in the Valentino Area of Ondo town, Ondo state, Friday evening. It was gathered that the children ...
Physical, mental fitness critical to NAF’s operations – Air Chief
The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has stated that with Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel actively engaged in various operational theatres across the country, it ...
Nigeria, Portugal sign MoUs in diverse sectors
Nigeria and Portugal on Friday in Lisbon signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in different sectors. A statement issued by the president’s senior special assistant on media and ...
Gunmen kill upcoming Nigerian artist in Imo
Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed a dancer and singer, Solomon Chukwudi, aka Slowmo King. According to reports, the dancer who is also known as Solomon Jackson was traveling from Abuja ...
Military kills 82 terrorists in Zamfara airstrikes, 2 arrested in Kwara
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday said air interdiction by the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI killed no fewer than 82 terrorists while many others sustained various degree of injuries ...
Insecurity: How Birnin Gwari farmers paid N400m tax to bandits in Kaduna – Community leader
A community leader in Birnin Gwari Emirate of Kaduna state, Alhaji Zubairu Abdulra’uf, has expressed worry over the activities of bandits in the Emirate, noting that farmers have to pay ...
Train attack: Victims’ families plan street protests, occupation of government facilities
The families of the kidnapped victims of Abuja - Kaduna train have vowed to embark on street protests and occupy key government facilities in Abuja and Kaduna to drive home ...
How climate change fuels farmers/herders clashes, drought, others – NISS boss
The Commandant, National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Alhaji Ayodele Adeleke, has identified global climate change as likely cause of farmers/herders clashes, drought, loss of farmland; desert encroachment; food insecurity; ...
NSCDC nabs two suspected bandits in Kwara
Kwara state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Thursday paraded two suspected bandits arrested near gold mining site in the state. The command also recovered dangerous ...
The government is aiming at providing education through every available means to the citizens. One of such is a high-powered ...
They distinguished themselves while serving their father land, long after their disengagement, despite the beehive of activities across the country, ...
With the frenzy presently going on in Nigeria as the country edges towards the 2023 general elections, it has become ...
NCC partners CBN, others to provide broadband, digital financial services to underserved
Nigeria’s grass root communities and the underserved population of the country will not be left out of the national broadband plan when the implementation comes to fruition. According to a ...
Oil may hit $200pb under G7 plan – Analyst
Oil prices are likely to surge to above $200 if the G7 implements plans to cap the price of Russian crude and products, according to an analyst at Swedish bank ...
Fitch upgrades Fidelity Bank’s issuer default rating
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Fidelity Bank Plc’s long-term issuer default rating (IDR) from ‘B-’ to ‘B’, reflecting the bank’s increased creditworthiness. The rating agency also upgraded Fidelity’s National Long-Term Rating ...