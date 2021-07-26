A/Ibom: Son, father appear in Court for ‘murder’ of UniUyo graduate

20-year old Uduak Akpan and his father, Frank Akpan have been arraigned before the Akwa Ibom state High Court 6, on a three-count charge of murder, rape, and accessory before the facts.

The duo are joined as first and second accused persons in suit no HU/87c/ 2021 between the state versus the accused persons.

The accused are standing trial before the court, having been accused of allegedly murdering of one Iniobong Umoren, a 26-year-old graduate of philosophy of University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Umoren was allegedly lured, abducted, and later murdered on the 29th day of April 2021 by the first accused, Uduak Akpan, in the pretext of offering her a job, an offense which is contrary to section 326(1) of the criminal code, cap 33 vol.2, laws of Akwa Ibom state of Nigeria, 2000 and rape contrary to section 367 of the criminal code, cap 38 vol of the Akwa Ibom state of Nigeria, 2000.

However, when the charges were read, the first accused pleaded guilty to the murder charge but pleaded not guilty to the second charge bordering on rape.

His father Frank Akpan who is being prosecuted on one charge of accessory before the facts, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge

Consequently, the court presided over by Justice Bennett Illaumo adjourned the matter to August, 18, 2021 for further hearing of the offense

Speaking with reporters shortly after the proceedings, the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Uko Udom (SAN) assured the public that justice would be done.

He said in a capital offense such as the one being prosecuted time does not run against the state adding that in the next ten years anybody found guilty can still be prosecuted

“In a criminal prosecution, we rely on the evidence from the investigations brought by the official investigators of the case. E has gone through all the investigation reports by all security operatives that handled the investigation, currently, the two that have been arraigned today are people that we have sufficient evidence to prosecute.”