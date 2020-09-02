A/Ibomites petition Gbajabiamila, ICPC over N3.5bn abandoned NDDC projects

Frenzied residents of Uboro Oro community in Urue Offong, Oruko local government area of Akwa Ibom state have petitioned the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offence Commission (ICPC) over some abandoned Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) road projects.

The petition made available to newsmen in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, was signed by Chief Bassey Isong, chairman of Projects Committee, Uboro Oro Progressives Union (UPU) as well as secretary of the committee, Pastor Asukwo Mkpesit, legal adviser, Mr. Okwong Otioro, and traditional ruler of the area, Ofong Effiong Unanaowo (JP).

Part of the petition said, “The interventionist agency had awarded N90million contract to a construction firm, Trail Blazer Engineering Ltd, for a one kilometre of road spanning from East-West road at Umume in the same local government area but the contract was thereafter abandoned.”

The petitioners pointed to a mega road project awarded by the NDDC to the tune of N2.6billion to another firm, HIGGENSMARA Nig Ltd with the initial mobilisation fee of N300million, regretting that the 18 kilometre road had since been abandoned.

The road, the petitioners explained, was “to begin from Oyoku Assang in Okobo local government area through Okiuso and Eweme in the same council area with a spur of nine kilometers from Umume on East-West road, through Uboro-Oro, into Mbo local government area.”

The contracts, they recalled, was flagged-off with fanfare on Wednesday, 17 July, 2013, as the village head of Uboro Oro community handed over the projects to the beneficiary firms of the NDDC.

“That day and the ceremony was the last anything happened on the N90million contracts, while an official of the NDDC told a representative of the community who went to Port Harcourt, Rivers state to ascertain the petition of the N2.6billion job was told that the mother of the Managing Director (MD) of HIGGENSMARA Nig Ltd had health challenge and he had to use the N300million mobilisation fee to take her abroad for treatment.”

They noted that the affected communities were forced to move with the petitions after discovering that the contractors in collusion with the NDDC officials, had taken photographs of other completed projects and presented same “as evidence that the jobs had been completed.”