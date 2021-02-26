A lady mustn’t open her legs to be successful – Safna Maru

Safna Aliyu Maru hails from Maru local government area of Zamfara state, but relocated to Kano a few years ago to pursue a career in Kannywood. It didn’t take time for her rise to the peak of her career and now she is rich, successful, and well-sought-after in the industry. However, Safna switched over to film production and successfully produced many films that featured grade A actors and actresses.

Safna in this interview with ALIYU ASKIRA disclosed that has also ventured into cross-border trading by importing textiles materials, jewellery, shoes and bags into Nigeria from China, Dubai and other African countries.

Safna, anytime I come here to have a chat with you I usually notice that you are doing well in your business; you have increased wares, additional staff members as well as shops. What’s the secret?

If what you said is from the bottom of your heart then I have nothing to say, but to thank God. I was into petty businesses right from my childhood up to when I joined Kannywood. When I started selling wrappers and other goods my friends used to come to me and mock me. After sometime, when I opened a small shop their laughter increased; some of them out of sheer wickedness would come here and collect my goods on credit and would even refuse to pay. When I called them on the phone they would tell me to stop disturbing them. Some would further say kiyi mana Allah yaisa, which translates to ‘you are free to place a curse on us.’ But with prayers and dedication I today have three shops, one at Ni’ma Nassarawa GRA, a shop for sewing on Zoo Road and my main office at Tsoho Plaza at Zoo Road.

You said some of the challenges you faced before becoming successful, but as a very beautiful lady have ever been harassed sexually?

There is one big politician in Kano that I supplied materials to, he used all the tactics in the world to get me before paying my money, but when he did not succeed I sent him a video message telling him to fear God and pay me up till now he has refused to pay. These are some of the difficulties we face because people usually think that we are cheap and can do anything because of money; to be an actress or a single lady pursuing legitimate businesses does not mean one must open her legs for cheap idiots to become successful. Today, I am a producer, international business lady and also deeply religious; one can be useless if he wants to be or decent as the case may be. It’s a choice.

You are now a successful business lady; do you intend to go back to acting?

Well, it depends; I will prefer to put my businesses into proper foundation and later settle down and bear children. As a Muslim and a grown up lady, I want to get married and run a successful family life. I can produce films from my house, continue to be a business woman and also set up an NGO to help the less privileged. These are some of my future plans; I am still young, very pretty and cute to quote you. So, I don’t think I won’t get a man of my choice to marry.

If you are asked to chair a Committee to reposition Kannywood, what areas will you give priority attention to?

I don’t think I have the liver to handle such assignments; if an actress wants to make her life cheap how can I stop that? If a producer wants to sleep with all female members of his crew before paying them, how can I stop that? If politicians all over the North will be coming to Kano on weekends to go after some of our beautiful actresses how can I stop that? So, I will recommend that we should fear God, because the day of judgement is real. Let me conclude by admiring your profession, journalism; honestly, it is one profession that I like. One can always meet important people and subject them to all manner of questions as you are now doing to me, even on a part time basis I will read Mass Communication and then become a writer.