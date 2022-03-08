A look at Afegbua’s outburst and Atiku’s political credentials

The statements credited to Prince Kassim Afegbua as reported in the media to the effect that former vice-president Atiku Abubakar abandoned his team after the 2019 presidential election and fled to Dubai is one that truly was in bad taste. Although it does not warrant any response hence there was no rebuttal from the Wazirin’s media team. I recall that since the 2011 presidential election Prince Afegbua has always been on the Wazirin’s team. And I keep wondering if anything has changed on Wazirin’s attitude and modus operandi since then. Has he changed from his genial and caring self to something else that only Kassim Afegbua noticed? Has the Atiku Abubakar’s political philosophy and attitude changed? Has his patriotic and nationalistic posturing changed? Or has he transmogrified from a detribalised Nigerian to an ethnic jingoist? Or has he stopped from being the bridge-builder with associates across every nook and cranny of the country to a war monger? Has he stopped speaking truth to power even at his political risk and fortune? Has he refrained from politics without bitterness to politics of do-or-die? Or are his contributions to democratic struggles in Nigeria no longer there for all to see and attest? Those qualities that Kassim Afegbua saw in the Wazirin that endeared him to him in the first place, are they no longer there? Or was Afegbua trying to seek relevance in the new era using the name of the Waziri as his trump card?

Whatever the reason for Afegbua’s obtrusive tirade is, I think it was in bad taste, as I observed earlier. As one who had worked closely with Atiku Abubakar, Afegbua, I think has a platform to interface with him and make known his thoughts rather than going public. The timing and the medium with which he used to express what he thought was his grouse with Waziri are quite disagreeable and smacks of mischief to me. I wouldn’t want to state that he acted like a mercenary who is paid to discredit the Waziri at a time when the hustle for the 2023 elections is raging.

Granted, we are in a democratic dispensation and any one is free to work with, and associate with whoever he wishes. Political alignment and realignment is part of the ingredients of democracy. But we can do that civilly without necessarily trying to malign another for cheap political gains. I think that if Afegbua has superior ideas that will move the nation forward he should come forward with it rather than try to disparage others. Looking at Afegbua’s careless outburst, I can now see reasons why he was expelled by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Edo state for anti-party activities in 2021.

Ordinarily, it is unnecessary joining issues on matters like this. But I am writing this for obvious reasons. First, to correct the obvious contradictions inherent in his assertions and, second, to advise upcoming political wannabes that may misconstrue careless talk for boldness.

As a political war horse, Atiku Abubakar is reliable and dependable. He does not abandon any cause he believes in, the risk, the cost, notwithstanding. We have seen that in his June 12 struggle, his anti-third term fight and his principled stand on restructuring even when his own region, the North, was hesitant about it. If after the hectic campaign prelude to the 2019 presidential election, Atiku had retreated to Dubai to rest or to re-strategise or to make further consultations, I don’t think he has committed any crime and I don’t think he needed the permission of the likes of Kassim Afegbua to do that.

Atiku Abubakar has built an impregnable political structure that cannot be broken by blackmail or intimidation. Atiku’s has an intimidating profile and pedigree based on solid personal accomplishment. He is a leader that has a nationwide followership having mentored and supported many leaders across the nation. He is tested and trusted and he is not known to abandon his men. He has always been supportive of people around him. Even outside the political circles, he is known as a philanthropist par excellence.

What Afegbua said has not in any way reduced Atiku Abubakar’s political stature but rather it goes to buttress the point that the Waziri is indeed the main political gladiator in the current dispensation. Atiku is a seasoned politician and an elder statesman. Nobody in our current political dispensation is as experienced as Atiku. And nobody has contributed or made more sacrifice than Atiku in the enthronement of our current democratic dispensation. For the past 30 years, he has bestrode our political pathway like a colossus. Evidently, Nigeria still needs Atiku to rescue her from the brink and make the country work again.

I must remind the likes of Afegbua that respect for elders and achievers is a time-honoured virtue that is held sacred across cultural divides. I will advise Afegbua as a young man with great political future to tread softly. Erratic outburst is not boldness but foolhardiness and indiscretion which are not the attributes of promising future leaders. Clearly, by castigating one whom you have worked with in the past, you are indirectly sounding off anyone who would want to engage you in the future to be wary of you. Yes, we have freedom of speech and of association but we should exercise these freedoms with discretion. We should not be uncharitable in our quest to exercise our rights and privileges. Rights and privileges have responsibilities embedded in them also. I am not in any way trying to hush freedom of expression. But my emphasis is that we should exercise our right to freedom of expression with discretion.

Afegbua should be interested in those with sound political credentials and clout like Atiku Abubakar that can make the country work again. Already, the wasted politicians and pettifoggers are intimidated and fidgety about Atiku’s intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Whichever way you look at it: constitutionally, politically, legally and otherwise Atiku Abubakar is more than qualified to contest the forthcoming presidential election. The Wazirin Adamawa has what it takes; he is equipped with the right accoutrements and attributes to lead the nation to greater heights. He knows the terrain. He knows the problem of the country and he can fix it. He is the focus of attention and the man of the moment.

Hajia Mohammed, an actress, social activist, politician writes from London, UK, via [email protected]