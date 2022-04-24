A note of caution

A lady claimed to be Victoria Soler from Russia. She put a video call across to me on WhatsApp and introduced herself. She made some funny comments such as “I want us to have fun”, “are you alone” and so on.

Before I could understand the fun she wanted us to have, she went naked by removing her clothes and panties. I was shocked with that kind of act.

She demanded that I do same and she will show me more of her but I refused. While making this video call, she took pictures and videos of me as I was in my bed relaxing with my shirt off but I was in my boxer.

After the video call, she edited what she took, sent back to me and asked me to pay her N300,000 or she will post the videos and pictures on social media. I asked her to go ahead and post them because there was nothing in there to be afraid of.

She also alleged that a friend of mine hired her to do so in order to destroy me and I laughed.

I took time to investigate her and discovered it is what she does to blackmail people who fall by equally showing her their nakedness.

She went to my Facebook page, Instagram page and took some of my pictures to add to what she got during the video.

Definitely, I am not her victim and that is why I am bringing this to the general public so that they will be aware of this blackmailing method to avoid being victims.

I believe you will learn from this and be more carefully of the kind of video calls you get from unknown people.

Awunah Pius Terwase,Mpape, Abuja.08171565145[email protected]



