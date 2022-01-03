A reflection on 2021

Each year comes with likes and dislikes, many have broken the chain of single hood, several petty traders have grown to shop owners, junior staff have gained promotions, level of poverty has reduced yet bloodshed and extermination on innocent souls had significantly risen. 2021 will definitely remain engraved in the mind of every sensible creature in Nigeria and across the globe. The year came with many shocking tragic events.

The year has ended but the events continue to ring bell in the mind of people daily. Many occurrences have indeed marred the year 2021 and have imprinted scars that will not be erased easily. However, as an optimistic individual, I pray we shall not see a year as catastrophic as 2021 ever again.



Looking at the crises going on in Nigeria, killings and kidnappings on daily basis, religious and ethnic crisis and other tragic events that happened in 2022 and still happening, I am sure if it were another country that experienced the Nigeria’s experience, depression would have been the next boiling and pressing issue.I must commend Nigerians for their resilience and tenacity. Security agents cannot end insecurity without our collective support and cooperation; we should continue giving the necessary details and report of suspicious elements around us.

What many can remember in 2021 was not being safe on roads during travels, their children in schools, at places of worships and even in their comfort zones. Kidnappers operated freely not only in the night but also during the day, uncountable number of innocent people that refused to follow them were shot dead. One of the state governors came out and said bandits are more powerful than the government and people should acquire arms to protect themselves.

In a humble tone of advice, our leaders should always remain focused as to what their primary assignment is. When i said our ‘leaders’ i mean the national and states legislators in charge of law making, the president, governors and agents saddled with the responsibility of executing same, the judiciary which is the interpreter of the law as well as hope of the common man, the traditional leaders who conserve our traditions and values, and religious leaders who are God’s agents, and influential and well to do individuals who in one or the other impact on our lives and the society in totality.



Bye bye to 2021 and its scars, may the New Year come with innumerable greatness in all aspects.





Usman Abdullahi Koli, Bauchi, Bauchi state

