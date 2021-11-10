A united Gombe we need



Unlike other states in Nigeria that are facing challenges in one way or the other, Gombe, a state which has been well known in producing giant strides in uplifting the Nigerian flag in different sectors, is redefining the flag as the state is currently on the battle of disrupting the strong horses that every sane society wishes to behold, which is peace and unity.





For quite long it has been giving me sleepless nights seeing how the state’s stakeholders holders fight against each other. There are these questions that have been lingering in me: Are they not aware of the late Ghanaian president J.K Rawlings quote where he says, “We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we’re divided”? Or have they forgotten the Ethiopian proverb that, “When spiders unite, they can tie down a lion”?



The most saddening about all the undesirable scenarios, is that they’re in existence in-between the political party that is running the government of the state. Whereas, it’s not a fight between the dominant political parties: APC or PDP, but a fight in-between the ruling party.

Currently, apart from the long-fight between the Akko local government area’s representative, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, and Senator Danjuma Goje, another one; the most unfortunate one, between the Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and Senator Goje has come to existence and has started breaking the peaceful coexistence of the car that accelerates the state.

Within the context of the riot in October 2021 between the state governor and Senator Goje, some saddening scenarios did happen that should not be ignored: five youths lost their lives as political thugs known as “Yan Kalare” burnt a car, and some members of the party resigned including the commissioner for environment and forest resources, Husseina Danjuma Goje, daughter to Senator. Goje. She explained that it was for personal reasons, but the rift between her father and the governor could have prompted her resignation.

In conclusion, to be honest, if Gombe state wants to rescue herself from the shackles of poverty and other impediments, there must be peace and unity in the state. Lack of peace and unity retards the development of any society. Therefore, we need nothing in Gombe state other than peace and unity of the state and we’re calling the attention of Mr President and the other well-meaning Nigerians to intervene and reverse this ugly development in Gombe state. We need peace and unity!

Salim Yakubu Akko,Gombe, Gombe state

