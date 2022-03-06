A wake up call on Plateau youths

The recent attack on the young popular politician, Comrade Sani Adam Sani, around Anguwan Rogo area of Jos North, Plateau state, is a hot slap on the state’s democracy, and Nigeria by extension.

The incident happened on Monday, February 21, 2022, just 16 days after he declared his intention to contest as a member of the Plateau State House of Assembly in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

Thus, the situation is becoming more unbearable in Plateau state, particularly, in Jos North local government area. The fact that young politicians would be kidnapped, attacked, intimidated or threatened, means we have a long way to go in creating conducive political atmosphere in Plateau state and Nigeria as a whole.

The signing of the Not Too Young To Run Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari was greeted with euphoria, hoping that the political arena would be filled with young minds who are willing to move the nation to a greater heights.

Unfortunately, same youths have been recruited by some unscrupulous politicians, who hate to see the nation progress, to threaten the overzealous youths not to contest any position.

This act of brutality is dangerous for the state’s politics and most be condemned. The situation has gotten to the extent that people are unable to move freely; the hoodlums have become an authority within the community, and keep perpetrating the demonic act with impunity.

Annoyingly, some of these gullible youths engage in this barbaric act do not know that they are toying with the future of the nation’s vibrant teeming population.

Therefore, I call on the entire youths, particularly Jos North, to stop patronising mischievous politicians, it’s just a waste of time that will boomerang on us eventually.

To this end, let’s focus on how to key into politics and bring the desired change. Nigeria is the only country we have. Youths as the back bone of the society, we must strive hard before we excel and that can only be done when we distance ourselves from mischievous and unprofitable politicians whose target is to divert the nation’s wherewithal for personal consumption.

Finally, to the mischievous politicians, leave us alone as we are ready to change the narratives.

Say no to political thuggery.Mubarak Sa’eed Ibrahim,Kasan Yan, Anguwan Rogo, Jos North, Plateau state.