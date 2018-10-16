A word of caution on that executive order, by Kupoluyi Adewale

The recent Executive Order No. 6 of 2018, titled “The preservation of suspicious assets connected with corruption and other relevant offences”, has been greeted with a barrage of criticisms.

The executive order, which President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, is meant to seize the assets of alleged corrupt persons and institutions.

The Presidency had explained that the action was legitimate and followed a recent judgment of the Federal High Court validating the order that provides for interim seizure of assets connected with criminal investigations or trial.

No doubt, the president has every right under the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended), to make executive proclamations to tackle certain issues for good governance, but the main point for discussion is timing of the order because it is somehow controversial considering the existing executive-legislature face-off and the tensed race for the 2019 general elections.

Deploying the executive order to confiscate suspected persons’ assets and properties, would not only lead to abuses and rights violations, it has the potential of subverting the rule of law and virile democracy.

At the last Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the President had stated that the rule of law should be subject to national interest, suggesting that the rule of law is not sacrosanct.

The rule of law is not only ultimately sacrosanct; it forms the bedrock of a democracy.

On that strength, if the order is to be exercised at all, no matter how important it is, it should be done in tandem and consistent with the provisions of the rule of law and in compliance with the court’s ruling that, the government cannot block, freeze or confiscate any funds or assets without legitimate court orders.

Another reason why critics have argued that the legislation is unnecessary is that the names of the affected Nigerians (some already dead) on the ban list had been placed on security watch list while their passports would have been impounded by the anti-graft agencies or the courts, being a prerequisite for admitting them to bail ab initio.

Hence, it is a duplicated effort.

It is also known that assets confiscation had already been provided for under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act, 2004 as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Act, 2000.

So, why the new legislation at this time? The fear is that the government might still go ahead with the implementation of the controversial order going by the perceived disposition of the government towards disobeying past court orders.

This should not be.

Justifying the legislation, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had earlier said that President Buhari would not be the first civilian president to issue such executive orders, citing former Presidents Shehu Shagari and Olusegun Obasanjo, as having issued executive orders, just as he said the incumbent VicePresident, Prof.

Yemi Osinbajo, when he acted as President, also issued executive orders for the Ease of Doing Business and for the expeditious issuance of international passports across the various.

Section 315 (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) allows limited power to the president to amend existing laws, to ease implementation while Article 2 of the United States constitution equally accords similar status to the US President.

The ability of the president to make orders is still dependent on the other arms of government in line with the principles of separation of powers operation under the federal system, as adopted by Nigeria and the US.

President Donald Trump recently signed his 50th executive order.

As of January after becoming president, Trump had put up over 60 executive orders, which nearly doubles those of Presidents Barack Obama and George W.

Bush altogether.

This flagrant resorting to executive orders has been decried as a sign of failure on the part of the US president, despite with his own party already controlling the American Congress.

Trump’s issuance of many executive orders is seen as him lacking presidential skills to weather the storm expected of the exalted office.

High leadership responsibilities are expected concerning nations with multi-cultural and highly pluralistic configurations that require constant dialoguing and negotiations.

The travel ban is likely to discourage foreign direct investment into the country and the resultant capital flight.

What it means is that the modest achievement by the government in the anti-graft fight is being lost on the other hand.

President Buhari is well respected as an anti-corruption czar, who means well for the country.

However, his fight against graft should be prosecuted with human face and legality.

The Federal Government’s moves should not be misconstrued as selective, political or one-sided.

This feeling is further compounded with the high level of politicking that is currently ongoing towards the general elections.

As the AttorneyGeneral of the Federation and Minister of Justice is now expected to ensure the successful implementation of the legislation.

Here is a piece of advice for him: he should professionally give honest legal implication to the Federal Government on the need to be careful against the hurried implementation of the executive order at this time.

