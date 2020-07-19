A year after, S/Falcons get World Cup entitlements

A year after their participation at the FIFA World Cup finals in France, members of the Nigeria senior national female team the Super Falcons have finally confirmed receipt of their entitlements for appearing at the mundial.

Players and officials of the Nigeria women’s national team have received their share of the country’s Women’s World Cup prize money after a year waiting our correspondent gathered.

Thomas Dennerby guided his team to the knockout stages of the global event for the first time since 1999.



For reaching the Round of 16, the West Africans were entitled to get one million US dollars, which was later slashed to 760, 000 dollars as a result of the team’s extended stay after a sit-in protest .

In February, the Nigeria Football Federation confirmed the receipt of the clubs’ benefits payment worth US$ 194,031.57 and shared by 20 Nigerian clubs , but no news had arrived then on the prize money from FIFA..



A Super Falcons player, who spoke on anonymity, said: “The majority of us have received our monies, while others are waiting to confirm from their bank account officers.”

It was also gathered the 21 players who featured at the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana , which was the qualifying tournament for the global stage, are receiving their dues.

One of the unnamed players at the Africa Women Championship 2018, who missed the World Cup, said, “We’ve also gotten our share of the money and do appreciate the team and the NFF for the gesture.”



For the team’s officials, a member of the backroom staff, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said:” We have received our share of the money