AA challenges 12 NASS seats in Osun 

The Action Alliance (AA) has approached the Osun state Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the results of National Assemblies the election in twelve constituencies.

The party filed a petition in the three senatorial districts and all the nine federal constituencies of the House of Representatives.

The secretary of the tribunal, Muhammad Mogaji, confirmed that the panel received 14 petitions from three political parties that are not satisfied with the outcome of the election.

He added that no party has filed a petition in respect of the House of Assembly election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all nine federal House of Representatives seats and the three senatorial districts.

The PDP won 25 seats while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), won one seat in the House of Assembly election.

The tribunal secretary said the APC has challenged the result in the Ife federal constituency while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has submitted a petition against the result of the Ede federal constituency.

