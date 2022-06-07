AA party faithful celebrate as Udeze picks House of Reps ticket



It was a momentous jubilation amongst party faithful as Mrs Ebere Udeze, clinched the Federal House of Representatives ticket for Ideato Federal Constituency on the platform of the Action Alliance (AA).

Mrs Udeze from Osina in Ideato North local government area defeated her opponents by an overwhelming margin as she had 24 votes while Alex Okoro from Urualla had a total of 10 votes.

The election which was well monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and covered by about 24 outfits recorded a huge success, described as a very free and fair election.

Udeze’s historic victory is a major plus to the party and an assurance of the party’s victory at the general election.

Her credibility, capacity and leadership prowess are indelible, hence her wide acceptance by the party faithfuls.

The outcome of the primaries was anticipated going by the profound gratitude of people to INEC and the party for the conduct of a free and fair election, producing the best candidate for the party.

The 40 AA party delegates that participated in the election were applauded by observers for voting the most preferred aspirant of the party for the Ideato Federal House of Representatives.

