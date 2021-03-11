AAC alleges criminal offences against Sowore, calls for prosecution

African Action Congress (AAC) has called on security agencies, to commence immediate investigation of alleged criminal acts with a view to arresting and prosecuting Omoyele Sowore for the various criminal offences against the party .

The National Chairman, AAC, Dr.Leonard Nzenwa, told newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday that their attention has been drawn to ongoing mobilization to hide under the name of the party to wreak havoc on and burn down INEC offices nationwide, attack other public infrastructure and cause mayhem across the nation.

He explained that last week some group of people led by one Omoyele Stephen Sowore, a former member of the Party, who was not only suspended and removed as National Chairman of the party but also expelled over various proven allegations of financial recklessness and misappropriation of party funds, abuse of party constitution, high-handedness started carrying out dangerously criminal actions, under the name of the great party thereby committing various crimes.

He said AAC is indeed appalled by acts of a man who now appears to have relapsed and clearly is manifesting psychopathic and delirious behaviour after his expulsion since 2019.

In his words , “ following various Judgments and Orders of different Courts of competent jurisdiction affirming I, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa as the National Chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC), our great party has been enjoying peace and order and cordial working relationship with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders in the electoral process in the country.

“Following the commission of various acts of financial recklessness and misappropriation of party funds, abuse of party constitution, high-handedness, intimidation and threat of party members including greedily double-roleing as party National Chairman as well as Presidential Candidate in 2019 presidential polls exposing him as a tyrant, etc, Omoyele Sowore was removed as National Chairman and later expelled as a member of the African Action Congress (AAC);

Based on the Constitution of the African Action Congress (AAC), Dr. Leonard Nzenwa was appointed as the Acting National Chairman of the Party;

Later on the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in Suit No: FCT/CV/1874/2019 procured by Mr. Sowore for one Mr. Abugu Bako, affirmed the appointment of Dr. Leonard Nzenwa as the Acting National Chairman of AAC. A copy of the Order is now attached as Annexure AAC 1;

Additionally, another Court of competent jurisdiction per the Honourable Justice I. E. Ekwo, J in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/512/2019 delivered judgment on 12th July, 2019 affirmed the suspension of the former National Chairman, Omoyele Sowore and validated the appointment of Dr. Leonard Nzenwa as the Acting National Chairman of AAC. A copy of the Enrolled order is now attached as Annexure AAC2.

“Arising from the foregoing, we make bold to state categorically that the said Omoyele Sowore is UNKNOWN to the African Action Congress (AAC) and therefore has no basis for laying any further claim to the National Chairmanship position of the party or in any other manner holding out himself as such. He is also not in control of any structure of the party at any level or indeed any members of the party.

“Regrettably, in violation of these Orders of various Court and the terms of the election of Dr. Leonard Nzenwa as the National Chairman of the AAC by the National Convention of the Party, Omoyele Sowore by a letter dated 2nd June, 2020 wrote to the Chairman of INEC wherein he held out himself and signed as the “National Chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC)”.

“The said criminal action of Omoyele Sowore as expressed in the letter was reported by his online media propaganda and blackmail outfit Sahara Reporters.

“In submitting the said letter to INEC, Omoyele Sowore came with bus load of his criminal support group drawn largely from his “Revolution Now” an outlaw gang currently under watch by the security agencies. In the process, Omoyele Sowore flagrantly disturbed public peace at the INEC headquarters, incited his outlaw group to disturb the peace of the public place, caused immeasurable nuisance etc.

“Again on the 3rd March, 2021 Mr. Sowore again mobilized a gang of fiery looking hireling to the INEC head office in Maitama Abuja and a visibly angry Sowore declared to his gang that if by the 15th of March, 2021 and INEC does not restore him as the National Chairman of our great Party, he would mobilize members of gang to shut down INEC offices nationwide.

“Knowing that Mr. Sowore is expelled from the Party and that the people he went with to INEC offices are not members of the Party, our members who were approached have informed us that the ultimate target of Mr. Sowore was to burn some INEC offices from the 15th of March, 2021 and blame same on the rejection of the electoral body so that he can propagate his Revolution Now campaign.

“ He believes he has radicalized his members enough to launch this attack hence his declaration at the INEC office that his gang were not afraid of arrest or being jailed,” he said .