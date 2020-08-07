AAC condemns hike in fuel price amidst COVID-19

The African Action Congress (AAC) has condemned the recent hike in fuel pump price amidst COVID-19 lockdown that has adversely affected the economy and Nigerians means of livelihoods, describing it as outrageous.

National Chairman AAC,Dr Leonard Nzenwa in a press release issued in Abuja on Friday, called on the federal government should be sensitive to the plights of the masses and take steps to alleviate their burdens after months of national lockdown that paralysed economic and social activities in the country.

According to him, to increase fuel price that will have spiral effect in all aspects of our national life is ill-conceived, ill-advised and inhuman.

“It has undermined the so-called palliatives and social intervention programme to vulnerable Nigerians which the Federal Government branded about.

“For the government to toe the line of insensitivity still agree and permit marketers to hike price fuel under this harrowing COVID-19 condition where governments across the globe are doing everything to support, subsidize and stimulate the economies is unfortunate,” he said.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to revert to the former price in the interest of the masses who will bear the brunt of the inflation arising from the hike, bearing in mind that the welfare of the people is the primary purpose of government in tandem with section 14(2)b of 1999 constitution as amended.