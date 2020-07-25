AAC condemns killings in Southern Kaduna, Katsina, others

The African Action Congress (AAC) has condemned the recent killing of dozens of people in Southern Kaduna, Katsina and the execution of five aid workers by Boko Haram insurgents, describing it as a sad commentary.

The National Chairman AAC, Dr Leonard Nzenwa, in a press statement issued in Abuja, said Nigerians are now fed up with the cliché of Boko Haram being technically defeated which now sounds like a broken record in the ears of longsuffering masses.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces to stop it immediately.

According to him, Nigerians are horrified by barbaric slaughter of fellow citizens by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers in the country.

He said even countries at full-fledged war have not experienced this level bloodbaths and killings.

He said most farms are now deserted on account of mindless killings by marauding herdsmen, saying the country will experience low yields in agriculture this year.

“AAC is piqued that President Buhari whose country is under severe murderous attacks would travel to Mali on a peace mission over street protests and minor political disagreement in that country, fiddling like Rome’s Nero while Nigeria burns.

“AAC calls on President Buhari to lead from the front in the war against terrorism and banditry as an army general, former military head of state and incumbent commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

“The party also calls for the sack of the service chiefs to give way for more effective military tacticians to crush the bandits and totally defeat Boko Haram insurgents.

“The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended stipulates in section 14(2)b that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purported of government.

“Any government that fails in this critical obligation to the citizenry has failed in its social contract with the people that voted it to office,” he said.

