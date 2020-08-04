AAC dissociates self from Sowore’s Revolution Now

African Action Congress (AAC) has dissociates itself from the so-called Revolution Now and its activities.

The National Chairman, AAC and National Chairman, lnter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Dr Leonard Nzenwa explained that the identified ring leader, Omoleye Steven Sowore who is facing treasonable felony and other sundry charges bordering on inciting the people against the federal government was suspended by the party on 13th May 2019 and later expelled by the National Convention of the party on 9th August 2019.

He said his suspension and expulsion from the party was upheld by the Federal High Court Abuja presided over by Justice I. E. Ekwo in his judgment delivered in Suit No. FCT/ABJ/CS/512/2019, between Dr Leonard Nzenwa and Sowore Omoleye, Malcolm Fabiyi and INEC on 12th July 2019.

“The judgment also affirmed Dr Leonard Nzenwa as the authentic national chairman of AAC.It is obvious that the said Revolution Now kingpin has nothing to do with the party.

“AAC had long notified all security agencies, INEC and relevant stakeholders of his expulsion and delisting from the party with other identified co-travelers across the country.

“The party is alarmed that the Revolution Now kingpin who was arrested, ducked, tried and released on bail have continued to undermine and broke all the bail conditions handed down to him without any consequences, even as the party had sanctioned all those who relate with him.

“AAC demands that Omoyele Steven Sowore be re-arrested and prosecuted promptly for attempting to incite the public the second time after his botched attempt the last time to do same was nipped in the bud by DSS.

“His renewed gambit of parading himself as the party’s member and purported 2023 presidential aspirant on social media with intendment to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public has also been exposed by the party.

“AAC restates that it has nothing to do with Omoyele Sowore and have expelled others identified with him as we are aware that any entanglement in whatever form will bring our great party to ridicule and disrepute.

“AAC is a registered, law-abiding political party and operates within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, promoting peace, unity, good governance and democratic change of leadership at all levels of governments through credible elections which is the beauty of constitutional governance,” he said.