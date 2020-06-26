AAC guber candidate slams N100bn suit against Buhari, AGF, others

A former Governorship candidate under Africa Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general election in Adamawa state, Alhaji Said Lawal Uba has sued President Muhammad Buhari.

Others sued alongside the President is the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the NASS and President of the Senate demanding an order of court for the payment of N100bn as aggravated and exemplary damages for the unwarranted killing, kidnapping and banditry being faced in the Northern part of the country due to incompetency of the respondents.

Other respondents in the suit filed by David Idris on behalf of the applicant include all the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police.

The applicant predicated his suit on the ground that his community (Uba, Hong Local Government in Adamawa state) together with other communities in the northern part of Nigeria have been invaded by insurgents and bandits killing people and destroying properties despite the constituted authority who have sworn an Oath by the constitution to protects the lives and properties its citizens.

The applicant said the continuous restriction of movement, killing of people and the destruction of properties by the insurgents and banditries without the corresponding force to protect the lives and properties by the Respondents till date is a violation of the Applicant fundamental human rights to freedom of movement, Right to life and rights to own properties as enshrining in Section 33, 41 and 43 of the 1919 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Consequently, by the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/625/2020, filed at the Federal High Court Abuja on Thursday, the applicant is seeking “A declaration that there is constitutional elected president in Nigeria who has a duty as a result of his Oath taken to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“A declaration that the Respondents have failed in their responsibilities to protect the lives and properties of Nigeria citizens which lead to the deprivation of lives and indiscriminate destruction of properties in the Country.

“A that the rights of the citizens to movement as enshrine in section 37 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has been hampered due to the failure of the respondents to adequately address the insecurity challenges in almost every part of the country thereby restricting the movement of the citizens freely.

“An order directing the 1st respondents to immediately relieve the 5th to 7th Respondents of their duties for their inability to curb insecurities which is claiming lives and destroying properties of the Citizens.

An order directing each of the 1st to 8th Respondents to tender 3 written apology to the Applicant within 7 days of the granting of this order in three major national dailies.

“An order directing the Respondents to pay the sum of N100. 000.000.000.00 (Hundred Billion Naira) jointiy/severaiiy to the Applicant as aggravated and exemplary damages for the unwarranted killing, kidnapping, banditry, proper inadequate prevention of properties and inconveniences to which the Applicant is still being subjected to by the incompetency of Respondents.

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for mentioning of the suit.

