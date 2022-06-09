AAC Mauritius 2022: Ekevwo, Godbless lose in battle for 100m medals

Reigning African Games fastest man, Raymond Ekevwo and home girl Tima Godbless failed in their bid to return Nigeria to reckoning in the men and women’s 100m finals at the ongoing 22nd African Athletics Championship decided Thursday in Mauritius.

The two athletes ran new personal season’s best in all conditions and new personal best respectively in their bid but both came agonisingly close to even get to the podium.

Ekevwo ran 10.03s in the men’s race but ended up in fourth place thereby extending Nigeria’s wait for the blue ribband event’s crown beyond 12 years after Olusoji Fasuba won in 2008 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

