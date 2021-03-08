AANI holds 2021 AGM, elects new Exco

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) reelected, IGP Mohammed Dahiru Abubakar (rtd) as its President.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint by the national publicity secretary AANI, Brig.-Gen Sami Usman Kukasheka (rtd), on Monday, other members of the executive were also elected.

“In a hitch-free but keenly competed for election, the President, IGP Mohammed Dahiru Abubakar (rtd) CFR MPM mni, was returned unopposed. In contrast, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni was elected Vice President, having scored the highest vote against Air Commodore Ademola Onituju (rtd) mni. Alhaji Abubakar Ismaila Isah mni defeated Dr Gado Shehu mni to emerge as Secretary-General, while Dr Kayode Moses Babatunde, mni, was elected Assistant Secretary-General, having higher votes against Doctor Ogbonna Onyeisi mni.

“Barrister (Mrs) Kemi Olomola-Sijuwade mni was also elected Legal Adviser, defeating Barrister Emmanuel Cobham mni. Dr Asheikh Maidugu mni, of the Federal Inland Revenue Service was elected Financial Secretary of the Association, having polled more votes than Mrs Maryamu Laka Madami mni, the Chairman of Kaduna State and Mrs Olayinka Patunola-Ajayi mni. In the same vein, Mr Salawu Zubairu mni was elected Internal Auditor, having scored more votes against Mr Babatunde Abdurrahman. Brigadier Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd) mni, a former Director of Army Public Relations, was elected as Publicity Secretary of the Association, having scored more votes against two contestants; Ambassador (Mrs) Christy Mbonu mni and Mrs Omolara Balogun mni. Alhaji Ismail Umar Sifawa mni and Chief (Mrs) Love Ezema mni were elected unopposed as Treasurer and Welfare/Social Officer, respectively.”

Speaking after the inauguration of the new EXCO, IGP Mohammed Dahiru Abubakar (rtd) thanked all for the confidence in him and the new EXCO which he said would commence work in earnest and assured members of a high-quality leadership towards a better society.

He also thanked Nigerians and the media for their immense support and assured that AANI would continue to work towards a better society in Nigeria.

