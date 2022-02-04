AAUA students protest over Akungba-Akoko road mishaps

Hundreds of students of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba in Ondo state have protested against the incessant fatal road accidents near their campus over the years, mostly caused by articulated trucks plying the University community.

The latest protest was fuelled by an accident that claimed the life of a former student of the institution, simply identified as Michael, on Friday in one of the troubled spots in the town, Akungba.

It was gathered that the hit-and-run truck driver was trailed to a neighbouring town, Oba-Akoko, where he was arrested around 10:00 pm.

Blueprint gathered that as soon as the sad news filtered into the institution hordes of protesters converged by 7am Friday at the school’s main gate, chanting freedom songs and holding placards with several inscriptions.

In its reaction, the school’s management has postponed the ongoing examinations to stave off further escalation of the situation.

“In view of the accident that claimed the life of a former student late evening of yesterday, Thursday, 3rd February, 2022, the Management has decided to postpone today’s examinations. This is to honour the departed soul. A new date for the examinations will be announced later.

“The Management is currently engaging all relevant stakeholders on what should be done to address the ugly trend, and put an end to vehicular accidents in the University town.”

Also, the Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in a statement by his press secretary, Richard Olatunde, said the incident was not expected given the steps that had been taken to forestall such occurrence after the incessant accidents that had claimed lives in the past.

“It is disheartening that some people have turned the barricade mounted by the government to prevent these heavy trucks from plying the road, into a money-making venture. If people truly value lives, and understand that whatever money you made at the expense of people’s lives is blood money. This particular incident was highly avoidable.

“On several occasions, I have visited Akungba Akoko on the heels of incessant accidents. As part of our temporary solution to the situation, a barricade was mounted. It was expected that no heavy duty vehicle would ply that road again. However, we have received reports that some residents of the town open this barricade for heavy duty trucks to pass for a token,” the statement read in part.

He warned all community leaders, youth leaders and/or representatives, and other residents to desist from flaunting his directive by “opening this barricade for articulated trucks.”

He said the government would, henceforth, deploy armed security personnel to man “this barricade and deal decisively with anyone found opening this barricade for articulated trucks.”