Abacha: When destiny beckons



Mohammed Abacha is the man who will make the difference in Kano politics in 2023 general elections. Abacha is a lawyer in his ownright. He is also an accomplished businessman. He is popular amongboth the young and the aged. Muhammad Abacha’s name has been on the lips of all Kano young persons. But I think some evil forces are against him and his benevolent aspirations.

In the first place, what is democracy as practised in the western world? May I attempt to say it is a system of government run by a select group of people who hold in trust civil governance for the people. In Kano, if we want to go by the tenets of democracy, Abacha’s aspiration for governorship seat of the famous state should be something all Kano people must sanctify.

We must rejoice in the mere fact that the young Abacha has agreed to hold Kano governance in trust for the people. To do that effectively, he makes some sacrifices on personal basis but for the benefit of the state.

No one will be able to convince me that Abacha has a personal agenda for seeking the governorship ticket of Kano state. He is a philanthropist because every day, Kano people and people outside of the state benefit from his philanthropic activities.

Realising that such giving of largesse to people is good but it wouldn’t go round the people all the time, he therefore, volunteers to render invaluable service to the people through state apparatus. Therefore, Abacha’s aspiration is defined by his love for the downtrodden. He wants to provide them with the necessities of life. The provision of these necessities will only be done in large scale by state institutions via the provision of an enduring pro-people legacy.

Abacha does not need to dip his hand in the state purse. He and his family are financially comfortable, but he feels at the moment uncomfortable whenever he understands that the people are dying in poverty. If you look at Kano with its array of millionaires, famous politicians and academics, you find that those who shake the society are very insignificant while the majority or the talakawa are left to languish in penury. Abacha wants to change that obnoxious narratives to ensurethat the downtrodden are empowered so that they could make their useful contribution to the Gross National Product (GNP).

Those who are standing between Abacha and his aspiration should stop to think twice. Do you want a society where the few decide the destinies of the majority, which invariably goes with dire consequences? Kano’s “king makers” should sheath their swords and return to the drawing board. Abacha’s aspiration to govern Kano cannot be suppressed any more than an ocean current can hide a lifebuoy below its current.

We Kano youths call on all stakeholders to clear the way for Abacha to unleash his leadership qualities and potentials on the ancient city and even beyond. If we are searching for visionary leaders that can turn around the fortunes of the state, let us rally round Abacha. He is endowed with the magic wax to thrust Kano to prosperity through his vast experience in business, politics and world affairs.

As an accomplished lawyer, Kano under Abacha will mean a conversation with equal rights and justice for all classes of people residing in the ancient centre of commerce.

If I may ask Kano people, what do you want from anyone else when Abacha has it in abundance to give you at no cost?I advise the youth to become a politically conscious group to correct years of oppression and suppression by those who think Kano cannot survive without using their leadership template.

Our plea also goes to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to dance to the dictates of conmen in the garb of political mentors. Kano is our state and it belongs to all of us. We want Muhammad Abacha to fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) so that we can mobilise youths and other stakeholders to troop out en masse to vote Abacha into Kano Government House in 2023. So, decide today to stand with the winning train. Don’t allow it to speed past you and stand in isolation.

Wasali is a student at Bayero University, Kano

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

