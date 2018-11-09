Abandoned contracts: Benue SUBEB to handover defaulters to EFCC 

The Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has threatened to handover contractors to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if they fail to complete their work by end of December this year. The ultimatum followed failure of some contractors to adhere to terms of contract agreement and stipulation time frame for completion of their contract jobs. Chairman of SUBEB, Dr. Philip Tachin who spoke with newsmen yesterday in Makurdi, noted that the contracts totalling 710 were awarded to contractors in 2015, and a period of twelve months was given to them to complete the job. He explained that more than 500 projects have been completed but that some other contractors have chosen to abandon the projects. “It is true that some projects have been abandoned and we reviewed their cases and decided to terminate about 90 contracts from contractors who could not execute their job. “This is because the contractors abandoned them and were not going there. We had spoken with them and written to them severally but they refused to do their jobs so we had no choice other than to terminate their contracts. “However, some of the contracts are at various stages of completion, but these projects were supposed to be completed in just twelve weeks. “We invited them for dialogue and only 16 of them attended the meeting. So it shows that they don’t care about what happened to the job and the plight of the children. It is disheartening. Now, it is over three years. So, we have compiled a list of 120 of them and we say, if they cannot complete the work by December this year, we will hand them over to the EFCC, to explain why they cannot complete the contract of 12 weeks in three years,” he stated. He dismissed allegations that the UBEC has refused to release funds for continuation of projects being executed by the board. Dr. Tachin said UBEC, have being monitoring the projects and auditors vetting and following everything they have done with the funds. He, however, explained that the state after 2015, had not been able to release its matching grant to the UBEC funds but the federal government recently decided to deduct at source money from the Paris Club Refund from states to pay the counterpart funds. He added:”But two months after the money was deducted, noting has being released to the State.” The Benue SUBEB Chairman also said about 40 ongoing and completed contracts in some schools have been destroyed by herdsmen.

