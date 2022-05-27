Abaribe dumps PDP, resigns as Senate minority leader

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and minority leadership of the Senate.

Abaribe in a letter dated May 26, 2022, and addressed to the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said his resignation from PDP is anchored on a letter written to that effect to the chairman of PDP in Ward 5 Obingwa local government area of Abia state on May 24, 2022.

His letter to the Senate president entitled: “Notification of Resignation from Membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Senate,” reads: “This is to notify you and my dear colleagues in the Senate that I have formally resigned my membership of the PDP.

“This also means my resignation as Minority Leader of the Senate. I wish to thank you and my dear colleagues in the leadership of the Senate for the warm camaraderie we enjoyed while I was minority leader. My new political direction will be made known in due course.”

