Abaribe mourns Okpara, Aguiyi-Ironsi

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe ( PDP Abia South) , Monday bemoaned the death of two former First Ladies, Chief Mrs Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi and Chief Mrs Adanma Okpara .

Abaribe in a statement issued in Abuja said Nigeria and Abia state in particular have lost two great women.

He said the death within a space of two days of Mrs Ironsi, wife of first Nigeria military head of state, late General Aguiyi Ironsi and Mrs Okpara, wife of former Premier of Eastern Nigeria, Dr Michael Okpara marks a sad end of glorious eras.

Both women, Senator Abaribe said, represented the best and were indeed true testament of the noble role of women in nation building as moral conscience of society.

Both women leaders lived out their roles as worthy pillars of support to their husbands, who played pivotal roles in the shaping of Nigeria as a nation at various times when they held sway as head of state and Premier of Eastern Nigeria respectively.