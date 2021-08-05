Abaribe, Okorocha, others task youth on insecurity, unemployment

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing Imo West, Owele Rochas Okorocha, senator representing Abia North, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, and a host of other Nigerians have decried youth unemployment and rising insecurity in Nigeria, demanding that the youth must do what they can to curb the menace.

Speaking Thursday in Abuja during a one day summit and award organised by the Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador (NDYA), Okorocha said Nigerian youth should unite to take over power from the older generation in 2023, instead of whiling away time on frivolities.

He said: “When you look at Nigeria, you see pains and helplessness for a problem you never created. That’s the reason most youths organised the #EndSARS protest, the reason for the agitation for the republic of Biafra in the South East, Oduduwa Republic in the South West, creation of havoc in Borno in the name of Boko Haram, killer herdmen in Zamfara, Katsina, among others. However, all hope is not lost to rewrite the story of youths.

“Going forward, the youth must be focused and work towards a better tomorrow, instead of focusing on mistakes of years past and continually blaming political leaders. 2023 is around the corner and youths should unite to fight the older politicians. Youths can achieve anything with unity of purpose. Instead of lamenting of unemployment and waiting for white collar jobs, create jobs and employ others.”

Also speaking, President of NDYA, Comrade David Victor Alozie, said that youths shouldn’t wait for government to do everything for them, adding that the organisation has engaged in skill acquisition programmes for youths in order to curb insecurity and unemployment.

“The issue of unemployment is a major concern in Nigeria. However, we shouldn’t wait for government to do everything. As NDYA, we have initiated skill acquisition programmes for youths to curb unemployment. We engage in the reorientation of youths and sponsoring them to succeed in the different skills they have. You can see people engaging in cooking, plaiting of hair, among others. This has helped the crime rate to reduce,” he said.