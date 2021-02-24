Abayi Station attack: Police gun down 4, nab 8, recover arms

The Abia State Police Command has successfully neutralised four, arrested eight others and recovered arms and ammunition from hoodlums who attacked Abayi Police Station, Aba in Osisioma Ngwa LGA of Abia state, in the early hours of Tuesday.

A press statement by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, Wednesday in Abuja, said the hoodlums numbering about 200, armed with AK47 rifles and matchetes invaded the station and set part of it ablaze with the aid of petrol bombs and other explosives.

According to the statement, “Following the attack, two officers, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Vincent Gonze and Sergeant Emmanuel Okoronkwo unfortunately paid the supreme price.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu commiserates with the family and friends of the deceased officers.

“He warns that dire consequences await any person or group of persons who, under whatever guise, engages in an unwarranted attack on any public property and directs all Command CPs to employ all legally permissible measures to protect lives and property.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said investigation was ongoing and the perpetrators of the unwholesome incident would be prosecuted in due course.

“The police high command calls on proprietors of medical facilities, both public and private, in and around Abia state to report any person found seeking medical treatment for bullet wounds and other related injuries to the nearest police station,” Mba furtehr stated.

