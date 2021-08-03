Abba Kyari: Super cop with a sad end?

The suspension of DCP Abba Kyari, the erswhile head of intelligence response unit, by the Police Service Commission on the directive of the inspector general of police, did not come to many Nigerians as a surprise. The highly decorated super cop who in the last one decade was in the good news for busting criminal syndicates has been indicted by the US FBI as a conspirator in the $1.1 million fraud involving Ramos, popularly known as Hushpuppi, against a Qatari business man.

Since the sad news broke, many Nigerians could not believe it. To them, Abba Kyari who has carved a niche for himself in the course of discharging his constitutional responsibilities or duties must have stepped on some powerful toes, hence his current travails.

However, others are of the opinion that Kyari is being blackmailed by his enemies who are not comfortable with his towering popularity.

Whatever the case, Kyari was not indicted here in Nigeria. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, United States of America actually carried out the investigation and came up with the report of his involvement.

Since his indictment, Abba Kyari has been trying to exenorate himself from the charges against him by the US agency. He admitted that the notorious cyber criminal, Hushpuppi, had admired his clothes which he displayed in Instagram and ordered for the supply. He also said Hushpuppi had sent him a phone number of a suspect that threatened his family’s life.

And when he carried out the investigation, he found out it was not true and released the suspect. From what transpired between DCP Kyari and Hushpuppi, it was morally and professionally wrong for the super cop to be tempted into hobnobbing with a notorious criminal. It has also raised suspicion that the super cop has all along been dealing with the Internet fraudster, Hushpuppi.

However, whether Kyari’s hands are soiled in the $1.1 fraud or not, it’s left for him to defend himself. What disturbed many of his supporters was how he condescended so low, threw his professionalism to the dogs and sold his hard earned reputation for material gain. Kyari’s sad travails came at a time Nigerians have lost confidence in the Nigeria Police Force and looked up to the likes of him as a role model.

With the rumours of illegal acquisition of assets scattered across the globe by the suspended DCP Kyari, it seems he has toed the path of Ibrahim Magu, the former EFCC boss, who fell from fame to infamy. With how public trust is being abused by men in uniform or even among the public servants, government should pay more emphasis on morality and good values.

For Abba Kyari, a once celebrated icon and super cop, he needs to prove his innocence beyond reasonable doubts. Kyari’s unfortunate saga is one among many and should serve as a wake up call for government to reform our battered police force.

Ibrahim Mustapha,

Pambegua, Kaduna state

08169056963