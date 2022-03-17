Abbey Mortgage Bank launches Mobile Banking App

Abbey Mortgage Bank once again blazed the trail in the financial services industry with the launch of its data friendly mobile banking application.

The App launch which took place today at the company’s head office in Victoria Island, Lagos, will provide customers with easy access to their account as well as the ability to perform transactions seamlessly without the need for in-person banking. Over the years, the bank has been at the vanguard of pioneering innovative solutions to enable its customers achieve their strategic objectives.

Addressing pressmen at the launch, GM, Information Technology & Platforms, Lolita Ejiofor, said, “The AbbeyMobile App was developed based on the need to provide a more seamless and convenient banking experience for both existing and new customers, simply by downloading and registering securely on the AbbeyMobile App. The app would ensure a better experience is accessible for day-to-day banking services, including opening an account to save towards their equity for a mortgage (“Save to Own”), without the need to visit a branch. Of course, our friendly Customers Experience Team are readily available to assist”.

Also commenting on the launch, Managing Director/CEO of Abbey Mortgage Bank, Madu Hamman, said, “We are delighted to be at the forefront of digital banking within the mortgage banking space. We recognize that these are very difficult times and our customers are looking for a partner that can help them navigate the challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is why we are constantly raising the bar and pushing the limits in service delivery by pioneering innovative solutions that make banking easier and faster for our customers”.