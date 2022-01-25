Abducted Bayelsa commissioner Otokito regains freedom

The abducted Bayelsa Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr. Federal Otokito has regained freedom.

His abductors released him on Monday five days after he was kidnapped from his Otuokpoti community residence in Ogbia local government area.

Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Ben Nebolisa, and State Director of the Department of State Services, Mohammed Abdullahi, presented Otokito to Governor Douye Diri on Monday evening at the Government House, Yenagoa.

Addressing newsmen after his release, Diri announced the deposition of the Otuokpoti community paramount ruler, Chief A.C.T Wongo and appointed Chief Rescue Abe in acting capacity.

The governor also announced the sacking of the community’s development committee chairman, Azibalua Amon and replaced him with Jerry Offor in acting capacity while the youth president, Emolem Igue was also removed and replaced with Shedrach Afiemo.

Blueprint learnt that there might be complicit in the kidnap of the commissioner.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as reiterating the state government’s zero tolerance for crime and kidnapping.