Abducted Chibok girl, ISWAP husband, 77 others surrender

Seven years after, a former student, who was part of the over 200 abducted girls from Government Secondary School, Chibok in Borno state, has reportedly surrendered alongside her Boko Haram-ISWAP terrorist husband to Nigerian troops.

According to a report by PR Nigeria, an online newspaper with close ties with security agencies, they surrendered and presented themselves to troops at an unknown location, within the Lake Chad region.

Over 200 girls were kidnapped from the secondary school in Chibok in April 14, 2014.

About 100 girls are still believed to be with the terror group with most of the others released after negotiation with the government.

According to the report, credible intelligence source in Maiduguri revealed that some other Boko Haram-ISWAP insurgents voluntarily reached out to the military, indicating their interests to surrender and lay down their arms.

“The terrorists’ resolve to surrender may not be unconnected with the destruction of their enclaves and camps by the Nigerian military airstrikes and ground bombardment; and the outbreak of killer diseases together with food scarcity, which have badly hit the terrorists.

“In fact, there are many ISWAP and Boko Haram members that are willing to surrender as soon as possible but the military and other security services will ensure the needful is done for national security,” the officer said.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, was not available for comments as he did not respond to calls and SMS.

The mass kidnapping of students from their schools is becoming a norm in Nigeria, particularly in the northern part of the country.

The country has witnessed several cases of kidnapping of pupils and students from their schools since 2014.

Timeline of attack on schools

Over 700 students and pupils were believed to have been kidnapped since December 2020.

Recently gunmen attacked a Baptist Secondary School in Kaduna and abducted dozens of students from their dormitories.

The armed bandits also stormed a federal college in Kebbi and killed a police officer and kidnapped at least 80 students and five teachers during a separate attack.

Three of the students are dead, according to the BBC Hausa.

Security forces continued their search and, by Sunday morning, authorities were still counting the missing.

Less than a quarter of the kidnapped students have since been freed by security operatives in shootouts with the bandits.

The attack occurred just over three weeks after 169 students were abducted by armed bandits from an Islamic school in Niger State. The abducted pupils are yet to be released at the time of this report.

Some states have shut down schools as a result of the state of kidnappings.

Terrorists, women, children surrender

In a related development, the Nigerian Army Wednesday said 19 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in Bama, Borno state.

A statement by Army spokesperson Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the terrorists who surrendered comprised 19 male fighters, 19 adult females and 49 children from Njimia village and environs.

He said several assorted weapons and cash in the sum of fifty five thousand Naira (N55, 000:00) were recovered from the terrorists.

The statement reads: “In continuation of the ongoing intensive clearance operations across the theatre of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), more Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and elements of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and their families, who have hitherto hibernated around the fringes of Sambisa forest have yielded to troops’ heavy artillery and air bombardments and surrendered to troops at Forward Operational Base (FOB) Banki Junction/BOCOBS in Bama, Borno state on 2 August, 2021.

“The terrorists, who also surrendered several assorted weapons and incendiaries, comprised 19 male fighters, 19 adult females and 49 children from Njimia village and environs.

“The terrorists lamented that the ground and condition in the forest have become untenable, hence their surrendering.

“The fire arms and incendiaries recovered from the terrorists include, 8 AK 47 rifles, 1General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 2 Fabrique Nationale (FN) Rifles, 1 Dane Gun, 1Makarov Pistol, 89 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, 89 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 66 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 5 x 9mm rounds of ammunition, 2 Hand Grenades, 27 AK 47 Rifle magazines and 2 FN Rifle magazines.

“Others are 1 pistol magazine, 1 x 60mm Mortar Bomb, 10 x14.5mm empty cases, 2 primed suicide vests, 72 trigger switches, 10 primed Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), 5 Electric Detonating Chords, 6 packs of Water Gel Explosives, 6 Mobile Phones, 1 Camel Pack, 1 Camouflage bag, 2 Hard drives, 1 Plier, 2 Unserviceable Hand held Radios, 2 Scissors, and needles, 2 Match boxes and the sum of Fifty Five Thousand Naira (N55,000:00) only.

“The terrorists and their families are currently undergoing comprehensive security profiling and preliminary investigations, while the children have been administered with oral polio vaccines.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commended the troops for the sustained offensive and clearance operations conducted in the theatre. He charged them to maintain the momentum of the operations.”