Abducted Zamfara monarch: Police break silence

The Kaduna state Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of Emir of Bungudu, HRH Alhaji Hassan Atto, and an undisclosed number of family and aides in his entourage at Dutse, along Kaduna – Abuja highway.

The Command also confirmed the killing of a police officer by the terrorists during a gun duel when police were mobilised to rescue the victims, in a statement signed by the Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, late Tuesday night.

According to Jalige, “Today 14th September, 2021 at about 1510hrs The Kaduna Police Command received a tragic report of an attack and kidnapping incident around Dutse Village along Kaduna-Abuja road where an unspecified number of people were suspected to have been kidnapped while two others sustained varying degree of injuries and currently receiving medical treatment.

“The information has it that the commuters were intercepted by the bandits who shot berserkly resulting in the aforesaid circumstance. However, operatives of the Command were dispatched to restore normalcy in the area of which an officer paid the supreme price.

“During the course of preliminary investigation of the scene, four vehicles were recovered from the scene while the exact number of persons kidnapped is yet to be ascertained. Equally, available information indicates that the Emir of Bungudu, Zamfara state, His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Hassan Atto, is among the people abducted to an unknown destination.

“Meanwhile reinforcement team have since been dispatched while coordinated effort is being carried out with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt.

“The Kaduna-Abuja road has been safe lately if not for this unfortunate incident. Thus, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Mudassiru Abdullahi, is calling on the citizens plying the road not be deterred by this setback as the Command is rejigging the security deployment to strengthen the existing structure aimed at forestalling reoccurrence.”