Abduction: Kwara NSCDC to deploy female squad in schools

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara has created a female squad to checkmate the abduction of students from schools.

The state commandant of NSCDC, Makinde Iskil Ayinla, announced this in Ilorin, the state capital Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the activities of the agency in 2021.

“A female squad that will keep watch over our schools to checkmate students’ abduction will be unveiled this month. We have trained some selected personnel on this and with the permission of the state governor, we will deploy them to schools this month”, Ayinla stated.

The commandant said the agency will deal ruthlessly with vandals this year in its efforts to prevent economic sabotage and safeguard government installations and other properties.

He added that the agency will work in conjunction with the Nigeria Customs Service to tackle smugglers in the border towns across the state.

Ayinla also hinted about the preparedness of NSCDC to keep 24 hours surveillance on correctional centres to forestall any breach of security in the facilities.

He said that the agency will intensify efforts on the training of its officers, especially on how to handle weapon, intelligence and information gathering to further aid their performance.

He disclosed that the Agro- ranger unit of the agency, in 2021 handled 76 cases on agro- allied matters and farmers/ herders clashes, adding that 63 of the cases were resolved.

