Abductors of Imo monarchs demand N20m ransom

Gunmen that abducted two Imo monarchs, Eze Acho Ndukwe of Amagu Ihube and Eze Paul Ogbu of Ihitte Ihube and a youth leader in Okigwe LGA of Imo state weekend, have allegedly demanded a N20 million ransom to be paid before the release of the trio could be effected.

A source who spoke to Blueprint said the Imo Police Command operatives have commenced moves to investigate and eventually effect the release of the victims.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Police in the state, CSP Mike Abattam, said it was yet to be ascertained whether the abduction was criminal or political.

A few months ago, Blueprint carried a story on the abduction of the traditional ruler of Umuezie Mbaise, Eze Charles Iroegbu and his cabinet chiefs on their way to a wedding ceremony.

When he regained freedom, he said he was asked to warn his fellow traditional rulers to stay away from politics and concentrate on their primary job of being the custodian of people’s culture and tradition or else they would be dealt with.

In less than one month, there were stories of encounters between gunmen and monarchs in the state. Two of them were killed in Njaba while having a stakeholders’ meeting over a month ago, while more than a week ago, the traditional ruler of Achi Mbieri, Eze Henry Madumere, was kidnapped and released.