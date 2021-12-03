Abductors of Osun couple demand N37m ransom



Abductors of couple kidnapped in their village at Ori-Omipupa village in Obokun local government area of Osun state, Wednesday evening, have freed the wife and demanded N37million ransom for release of the husband.



The couple, London Omoru and his wife, Blessing, have been in kidnappers’ den since Wednesday evening before they freed the wife, Friday morning.



A security source said, “the abductors demanded N37 million to free their victim but the wife has escaped from them this morning.”

The leader of a cultural security guard named Kiriji Heritage Defender, Dr Ademola Ekundayo, confirmed the release of the wife, saying the husband is still in kidnappers’ den.



According to the woman escaped through Ijebu-Jesa forest on Friday morning.

