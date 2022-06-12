Abdulkadir emerges Minna NBA branch chair 

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Minna branch has elected Barrister Mohammed Waziri Abdulkadir as its new chairman.

The election was held at the weekend at the Niger state High Court promises in Minna.

Barrister Abdulkadir polled 148 votes to defeat his closed rival, Ibrahim Mohammed Ndamitso who got 89 votes.

Also, Barrister Mohammed Saghir Chado emerged as Vice Chairman of the Association with 147 votes as against his opponent, Barrister Daniel Othuke Omakar, who scored 84 votes.

The post of the Secretary was grabbed by Barrister Sheikh Shehu Abdullahi unopposed, while other executive positions were also unopposed.

In his acceptance speech, Waziri Abdulkadir promised to be fair and just to members.

He assured that his administration will enhance positive changes for the growth and development of the association in the state.

“I promise to run an open door policy where every member would be carried along to ensure inclusiveness in my administration,” he said.

