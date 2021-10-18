Abdulmalik, 35 others returned as FCT APC officers

The All Progressive Congress APC has conducted a hitch free congress Saturday as the party returned the incumbent chairman, Alhaji Usman Abdulmalik and 35 others as officials of APC in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In his acceptance speech, the chairman, Abdulmalik has tasked the executives, the electorate and card carrying members of the party to work together towards ensuring the success of the party in the forthcoming FCT area council election slated for February, 2022.

He solicited for continuous support and cooperation to enable him delivery APC in the 2022 and 2023 general elections, noting that the party under his watch would continue to function as one entity throughout the electioneering periods.

In his welcome remarks, former House of Representative member representing Abuja South Federal constituency comprising Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abaji, Zakari Angulu Dobi, tasked the newly elected officials to unite APC members, explaining that the mistake the party made in 2019 general elections would not be repeated, assuring that APC will be victorious in the FCT area council elections in February 2022, and 2023 general elections.

On his part, the FCT state publicity secretary of the party, Usman Adagi, lauded APC members for exhibiting maturity during and after the election, adding that the act is an indication that the party is moving towards making more history in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) ahead of future elections in the country.

Meanwhile out of the 36 newly elected executives, 34 are re-elected while four are newly incorporated members.